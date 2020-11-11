Police have arrested a drug dealer in St Neots whilst out on patrol yesterday (November 10).
St Neots and Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing teams were out in force together, in St Neots.
Whilst conducting their patrol, their attention was drawn to a vehicle that appeared to avoid the officers.
A 23-year-old male, who was sat in the passenger seat, decided that he didn’t want to speak with officers and ran after noticing their presence, jumping over a number of garden fences in an attempt to escape.
Officers got hold of the male. He was found with both Class A and B drugs as well as an amount of cash. The male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and taken to Parkside Police Station, in Peterborough.