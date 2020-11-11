St Neots and Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing teams were out in force together, in St Neots.

Whilst conducting their patrol, their attention was drawn to a vehicle that appeared to avoid the officers.

A 23-year-old male, who was sat in the passenger seat, decided that he didn’t want to speak with officers and ran after noticing their presence, jumping over a number of garden fences in an attempt to escape.

Officers got hold of the male. He was found with both Class A and B drugs as well as an amount of cash. The male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and taken to Parkside Police Station, in Peterborough.