A driver who had no licence since 2012 was stopped by police after a trailer was spotted with a different number plate in St Neots.
Officers stopped the motorist on the A428 on Sunday night (September 27).
The trailer on the back of the vehicle caught their attention as it had a different registration to the vehicle towing it.
“This trailer sparked our attention,” a post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Twitter read.
“Our suspicions were well placed as the driver hadn’t had a licence since 2012.”
“Remember, we can’t be everywhere but we could be anywhere.”