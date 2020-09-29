Officers stopped the motorist on the A428 on Sunday night (September 27).

The trailer on the back of the vehicle caught their attention as it had a different registration to the vehicle towing it.

“This trailer sparked our attention,” a post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Twitter read.

“Our suspicions were well placed as the driver hadn’t had a licence since 2012.”

“Remember, we can’t be everywhere but we could be anywhere.”