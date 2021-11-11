Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
Published: 9:57 AM November 11, 2021
Updated: 10:38 AM November 11, 2021
- Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit
A driver in Woodwalton has had a lucky escape as their car crashed into a ditch, turning upside down.
This morning, November 11, due to wet conditions on the roads, the driver managed to avoid injuries as their car plunged into the ditch.
BCH Policing Unit are reminding drivers to take caution when driving.
In a Twitter Post BCH Policing Unit said: “Woodwalton, Cambs- first collision of the day.
“The roads are wet this morning, please drive to the conditions.
“Thankfully this driver managed to avoid injury.”
