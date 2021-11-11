News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:57 AM November 11, 2021
Updated: 10:38 AM November 11, 2021
Car overturns in ditch in Woodwalton and driver escapes serious injuries 

Car overturns in ditch in Woodwalton and driver escapes serious injuries - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver in Woodwalton has had a lucky escape as their car crashed into a ditch, turning upside down. 

This morning, November 11, due to wet conditions on the roads, the driver managed to avoid injuries as their car plunged into the ditch.  

BCH Policing Unit are reminding drivers to take caution when driving.  

In a Twitter Post BCH Policing Unit said: “Woodwalton, Cambs- first collision of the day.  

“The roads are wet this morning, please drive to the conditions.  

You may also want to watch:

“Thankfully this driver managed to avoid injury.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
  2. 2 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
  3. 3 New reservoirs planned in water supply strategy
  1. 4 TING bus service is roaring success in its first month
  2. 5 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
  3. 6 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
  4. 7 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
  5. 8 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
  6. 9 Heavy traffic due to two crashes on both sides of the A14 at Spaldwick
  7. 10 Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives
Cambs Live
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Emma van der Avoird and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird of Little Paxton

Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
What remains of the Huntingdon viaduct as seen from the air.

Gallery

Amazing photographs of Huntingdon from the air

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

Cambs Live

Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon