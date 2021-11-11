Car overturns in ditch in Woodwalton and driver escapes serious injuries - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver in Woodwalton has had a lucky escape as their car crashed into a ditch, turning upside down.

This morning, November 11, due to wet conditions on the roads, the driver managed to avoid injuries as their car plunged into the ditch.

BCH Policing Unit are reminding drivers to take caution when driving.

In a Twitter Post BCH Policing Unit said: “Woodwalton, Cambs- first collision of the day.

“The roads are wet this morning, please drive to the conditions.

You may also want to watch:

“Thankfully this driver managed to avoid injury.”