Breaking

Published: 2:05 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM August 11, 2021

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit are on scene at the B1044 crash. - Credit: Twitter/BCH Road Policing Unit

Drivers have been warned to avoid an area around Huntingdon after a HGV overturned - trapping the driver.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene after reports that the lorry had overturned on the B1044.

The HGV driver had to be freed by the fire service after his lorry overturned in Huntingdon. - Credit: STE GREENALL

The location is close to the Shell garage.

In a statement, Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 12.08pm today (August 11) with reports a HGV had overturned on the B1044 near the roundabout with the A141 in Huntingdon.

#Rp42 with overturned lorry at Spittals way Huntingdon. Avoid the area if possible. #350195 pic.twitter.com/8u9Z6Xi64k — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) August 11, 2021

“No injuries have been reported, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Fire crews attended to free him.

“The incident is causing increased congestion and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”