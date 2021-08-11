Breaking
Delays expected and drivers warned to avoid area after HGV overturns
Published: 2:05 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM August 11, 2021
- Credit: Twitter/BCH Road Policing Unit
Drivers have been warned to avoid an area around Huntingdon after a HGV overturned - trapping the driver.
Fire crews and police were called to the scene after reports that the lorry had overturned on the B1044.
The location is close to the Shell garage.
In a statement, Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 12.08pm today (August 11) with reports a HGV had overturned on the B1044 near the roundabout with the A141 in Huntingdon.
“No injuries have been reported, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Fire crews attended to free him.
“The incident is causing increased congestion and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
