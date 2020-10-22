Richard Wilkinson, 38, was driving a blue Honda CR-V along the old section of the A14 at about 4.45pm on June 11.

During his journey, towards the A1M, Wilkinson became involved in a road-rage related incident where he became frustrated at the manner of driving from a nearby silver Vauxhall Vivaro.

In response, Wilkinson pulled out into the lane of the oncoming Vauxhall at very short notice. He then proceeded to brake causing the Vauxhall to halt sharply and reduce its speed from 62mph to 39mph in a short space of time.

When the Vauxhall driver attempted to move into the second lane to get away, Wilkinson followed and blocked the car from overtaking.

Wilkinson then did the same thing again as the Vauxhall tried to drive off and once more broke sharply in front of the vehicle, this time causing the Vauxhall to move onto the hard shoulder to avoid hitting him.

He then stayed in the middle of both lanes to prevent the Vauxhall from overtaking before braking and driving into a layby, causing the van to follow.

An argument then broke out between the two drivers before they drove off.

A notice of intended prosecution was subsequently sent to Wilkinson after the Vauxhall driver reported the incident to police.

Wilkinson, of Campion Road, Peterborough, later admitted to dangerous driving and was subsequently sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Peterborough Crown Court on October 20.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to carry put 100 hours of unpaid work.

PC Toby Mcevoy said: “Wilkinson’s manner of driving was incredibly dangerous on what is a busy and fast moving road.

“He showed complete disregard for the safety of both himself and all other drivers around him, all as a result of petty road rage.

“We will continue to do all that we can to bring dangerous motorists before the court and keep our roads as safe as possible for all.”