Elaine May, 52, was driving home on the B1040 after dropping her son at university, when she veered into the opposite lane of the road at about 11.40am on February 18.

May, who was driving a white Nissan X-Trail, collided head on with a silver Honda HR-V that was being driven by 76-year-old Glenis Hughes, of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys.

Both women were taken to hospital with serious injuries, however Glenis later died. May has since made a full recovery.

You may also want to watch:

Police enquiries found May had been driving for approximately four hours before the collision took place and had travelled for about 13 hours the day before, through France, sharing the driving with her husband.

May, of Manor Way, Whittlesey, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed for 24 weeks at Peterborough Crown Court today (28 January). She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Kevin Drury, who investigated, said: "This is a tragic case that has sadly resulted in an elderly woman losing her life.

"Although May did not intend for this collision to happen, it is a stark reminder of the importance of staying focussed while behind the wheel.

"In this case, fatigue played a part in the cause of this collision and highlights the dangers of driving while tired.

"I hope the case shows the responsibility motorists have in staying alert and not driving while tired. If you are, please take a break. It literally can save lives."