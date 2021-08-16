News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Driver caught exceeding 110 mph to get to birthday party

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:51 PM August 16, 2021    Updated: 5:02 PM August 16, 2021
A Mercedes driver was caught by Cambridgeshire Police driving 110 mph on the A1 at Sawtry. 

On Sunday, August 15, the driver was speeding down the A1 before being pulled over by the police. 

The driver then told the police the reason why he was speeding was he was late for a birthday party. 

In a tweet Cambridgeshire Police said: "This Mercedes driver was seen doing 110mph on the A1 at Sawtry yesterday. Excuse? He was late for a birthday party."  

On Friday August 13 on the same road another driver was also caught by Cambridgeshire Police speeding at 120 mph. 


Huntingdon News

