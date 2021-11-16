Fire crews attended the crash on the A14 between junctions 22 and 23. - Credit: Huntingdon Fire Station

A driver was rescued from a van after a crash with a lorry on the A14 near Brampton Interchange.

Fire crews attended the scene just before 8.30pm last night (November 15) between junctions 22 and 23.

The van driver was freed by fire crews after this A14 crash. - Credit: Huntingdon Fire Station

“We worked extremely hard and fast alongside the police and ambulance crews to release the casualty from the vehicle,” a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“The casualty was released by the fire crews and conveyed to hospital by the ambulance service.”

Fire crews attended the crash on the A14 between junctions 22 and 23. - Credit: Huntingdon Fire Station

Pictures posted on social media by Huntingdon Fire Station show the van caved in with just remnants of the seats inside.

Fire crews attended the crash on the A14 between junctions 22 and 23. - Credit: Huntingdon Fire Station



