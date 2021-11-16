News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Driver freed from van after crash with lorry on A14

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:50 PM November 16, 2021
Fire crews attended the crash on the A14 between junctions 22 and 23.

A driver was rescued from a van after a crash with a lorry on the A14 near Brampton Interchange. 

Fire crews attended the scene just before 8.30pm last night (November 15) between junctions 22 and 23. 

The van driver was freed by fire crews after this A14 crash. 

“We worked extremely hard and fast alongside the police and ambulance crews to release the casualty from the vehicle,” a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said. 

“The casualty was released by the fire crews and conveyed to hospital by the ambulance service.” 

Pictures posted on social media by Huntingdon Fire Station show the van caved in with just remnants of the seats inside. 

Fire crews attended the crash on the A14 between junctions 22 and 23.

