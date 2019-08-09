Rexhino Toska, 21, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of false identity documents and driving without insurance and a licence a Cambridge Crown Court today (August 9).

He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and has been disqualified from driving.

At around 9.45pm on July 10, Toska was pulled over by police whilst driving a Mercedes on High Street, Swavesey after officers observed him acting suspiciously outside a residential address.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Toska produced an Italian driving licence with a different name on.

He claimed to be Italian and not speak any English however officers quickly established that this was not the case when Toska failed to communicate with an Italian interpreter over the phone.

Toska subsequently admitted his correct name and date of birth at the scene and officers seized the fake ID.

A search of the Mercedes identified 17 bags of white powder in the driver's door which was later tested and confirmed as cocaine.

Toska was additionally found in possession of £450 cash and he was arrested by officers at the scene and taken into Parkside Police Station.

Whilst in custody, Toska's details were confirmed and an insurance check highlighted that he was uninsured to drive.

During the police interview, Toska replied no comment to all questions and gave no explanation as to where the cash or drugs had come from.

He was subsequently charged with the offences on Thursday, July 11.

PC Dan Harper said: "Toska was clearly caught in possession of cocaine and we are working tirelessly to tackle drug dealing in the county and bring those involved in this type of criminality before the courts.

"I hope today's sentencing acts as a deterrent and encourages those who choose to carry and sell drugs in Cambridge to re-think."

If you suspect someone is involved in drug dealing, report this either online or call 101.