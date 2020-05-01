A trailer with a load was stopped by police after it was caught speeding on the A1 near Buckden. Picture: CAMBS POLICE A trailer with a load was stopped by police after it was caught speeding on the A1 near Buckden. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The motorist in a red Vauxhall Corsa was stopped by officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit on Tuesday morning (April 28).

The vehicle was clocked at a staggering 109mph on the A1M Brooklands southbound between Junction 14 and Brampton Hut.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “ This driver was rushing home as they had only taken out a six-hour insurance policy.

“No excuse to travel at this speed, especially not with a child in the car.

“Speeding remains one of the most common causes of injuries and deaths on our roads. Please drive responsibly.”

Meanwhile, later in the day on the A1 just before Buckden, a trailer with a load was also stopped by police after it was caught speeding.

The driver was under the influence of drugs and taken to custody for a blood test.