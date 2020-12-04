Published: 5:20 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 1:28 PM December 15, 2020

Driver allegedly rammed police car in Huntingdon while in possession of class A drugs and £1500 cash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

A man is due in court after allegedly ramming a police car in Huntingdon and possessing class A drugs and £1500 in cash.

Calvin Shallow, 26, from London, was arrested following the incident involving an unmarked police car in Keyworth Court yesterday (December 4).

Following a search of his home address police then found wraps of class A drugs and £1500 in cash.

He has since been charged with two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving and obstructing an authorised person in exercise of a section 23 power to detain and search.

Shallow, of Melford Road, Leytonstone, will appear in Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 5).