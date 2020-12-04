News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Driver allegedly rammed police car in Huntingdon while in possession of class A drugs and £1500 cash

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 5:20 PM December 4, 2020    Updated: 1:28 PM December 15, 2020
Driver allegedly rammed police car in Huntingdon while in possession of class A drugs and £1500 cash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver allegedly rammed police car in Huntingdon while in possession of class A drugs and £1500 cash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

A man is due in court after allegedly ramming a police car in Huntingdon and possessing class A drugs and £1500 in cash.

Calvin Shallow, 26, from London, was arrested following the incident involving an unmarked police car in Keyworth Court yesterday (December 4).

Following a search of his home address police then found wraps of class A drugs and £1500 in cash.

He has since been charged with two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving and obstructing an authorised person in exercise of a section 23 power to detain and search.

Shallow, of Melford Road, Leytonstone, will appear in Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 5).

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus