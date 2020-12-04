Calvin Shallow, 26, from London, was arrested following the incident involving an unmarked police car in Keyworth Court yesterday (December 4).

Following a search of his home address police then found wraps of class A drugs and £1500 in cash.

He has since been charged with two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving and obstructing an authorised person in exercise of a section 23 power to detain and search.

Shallow, of Melford Road, Leytonstone, will appear in Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 5).