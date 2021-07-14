News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Drink driver with no licence crashed into Ramsey home

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:40 AM July 14, 2021    Updated: 11:02 AM July 14, 2021
Timothy Allen, of Popes Lane, Warboys was driving a friend’s silver Ford Focus on the evening of June 6 when he smashed into the front of a home in Temperance Court on School Lane. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drink driver with no licence crashed into a Ramsey home.

Timothy Allen, of Popes Lane, Warboys, was driving a friend’s silver Ford Focus on the evening of June 6 when he smashed into the front of a home in Temperance Court on School Lane.

The 24-year-old drove off without providing the homeowner any of his details and when police pursued him, he abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot.

Drink Driver smashes into a Ramsey Home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Allen gave an initial reading of 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35. He also gave a positive test for cocaine at the roadside.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 12) Allen pleaded guilty to drink-driving, failing to stop, having no licence or no insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and must pay a £322 fine.

PC Matt Panks from the Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit said: “There is no excuse for drink-driving and it is lucky that no-one was harmed by Allen’s driving; the situation could have been a lot worse.

“I hope the driving disqualification makes Allen think about his actions that day and from now on.”

Drink and drug driving is one of the four causes of fatal collisions on Cambridgeshire roads, together with speeding, not wearing a seat belt and using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

