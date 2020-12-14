News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth centre in Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:44 AM December 14, 2020    Updated: 11:16 AM December 16, 2020
A drink driver who was more than double the limit was arrested after a car left the road and ploughed through railings into a youth club building in Huntingdon.

Police were called to the scene in Sallowbush Road at 5.24am yesterday morning (December 13).

The driver, 52-year-old Robertas Reinys of Rutland Road in Ilford, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

He has since been charged with drink driving after giving a reading of 74 - the legal limit is 35 - and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 8.

This month police are encouraging members of the public to report drink driving via the dedicated hotline - 0800 032 0845 - which is available 24/7.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, as well as the confidential hotline, please visit: https://bit.ly/3nZYihl

You may also want to watch:

