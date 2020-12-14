Police were called to the scene in Sallowbush Road at 5.24am yesterday morning (December 13).

The driver, 52-year-old Robertas Reinys of Rutland Road in Ilford, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

He has since been charged with drink driving after giving a reading of 74 - the legal limit is 35 - and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 8.

This month police are encouraging members of the public to report drink driving via the dedicated hotline - 0800 032 0845 - which is available 24/7.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, as well as the confidential hotline, please visit: https://bit.ly/3nZYihl