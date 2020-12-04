Published: 7:00 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 6:27 AM December 10, 2020

Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs not only ruins Christmas but can destroy lives forever, Cambridgeshire Police have warned at the start of a month-long drink and drug-driving campaign.

Irrespective of Covid-19 restrictions, officers will be enforcing the campaign while on patrol and by carrying out roadside checks.

Figures show that in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire last year, motorists were twice as likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision if they had been drinking or taking drugs.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the BCH Roads Policing Unit, said: “No matter how you choose to celebrate Christmas this year, please do it safely and do not put lives and livelihoods at risk by drink or drug-driving.

“It has been a hard year and we understand some people will want to make the most of the festivities. While 2020 has been different in so many ways, the law remains the same. If we catch you driving under the influence, we will prosecute you.

“Whether you stay at home or go out to celebrate, remember that alcohol takes time to leave your system. Every person is different. It is very difficult to know exactly how much alcohol has been consumed and how long it will take to leave your bloodstream. You may still be over the drink-drive limit the following morning.”

Motorists caught drink or drug-driving face a 12-month ban, a large fine, and a criminal record. These can lead to job loss, relationship breakdowns, foreign travel restrictions and increased insurance premiums.

To report a suspected incident of drink or drug-driving, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. People can also report drink or drug-driving via a dedicated, confidential hotline.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives people the chance to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, as well as the confidential hotline, visit the force’s dedicated web page on driving under the influence.