The Children’s Outpatients waiting area at the Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon has had its new 3D pain distraction unit installed courtesy of the Dreamdrops charity.

Anne-Marie Hamilton, chairman of Dreamdrops said: “This wonderful donation was given to Dreamdrops by the Guy Charitable Foundation.

“Their donation was used to improve facilities in the waiting area at The Oak Tree Centre. Since Covid, waiting areas have changed considerably as they can no longer offer children lots of toys to play with whilst they wait.

"Instead, technology has come to our aid with this amazing 3D Unit which needs little cleaning, but offers the most wonderful entertainment and distraction, not only for the children, but their parents and carers, too.

“It looks amazing, I am sure that the patients who attend the Children’s Outpatient area from now on, will not want to leave! The 50” screen looks terrific, and the clarity of the pictures, even with the screen in place and no 3D glasses on, is excellent.

“I would love to be a ‘fly on the wall’ when the patients and their parents see what is now on offer whilst they wait for their appointments. It will help the children to relax and, as well as being highly entertaining, it will make the whole experience more fun for them.”

If you would like to raise money for the charity, visit: www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org/ for more information.



