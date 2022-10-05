Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Dreamdrops donates pain distraction unit at Oaktree Centre

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:00 AM October 5, 2022
Pravin Jethwa and Samantha Angliss

Pravin Jethwa, sales director at Amazing Interactives Ltd and Samantha Angliss, a clinical administration assistant at the Children’s Community Specialist Nursing Service - Credit: Oak Tree Centre

The Children’s Outpatients waiting area at the Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon has had its new 3D pain distraction unit installed courtesy of the  Dreamdrops charity.

Anne-Marie Hamilton, chairman of Dreamdrops said: “This wonderful donation was given to Dreamdrops by the Guy Charitable Foundation.

“Their donation was used to improve facilities in the waiting area at The Oak Tree Centre. Since Covid, waiting areas have changed considerably as they can no longer offer children lots of toys to play with whilst they wait. 

"Instead, technology has come to our aid with this amazing 3D Unit which needs little cleaning, but offers the most wonderful entertainment and distraction, not only for the children, but their parents and carers, too.

“It looks amazing, I am sure that the patients who attend the Children’s Outpatient area from now on, will not want to leave! The 50” screen looks terrific, and the clarity of the pictures, even with the screen in place and no 3D glasses on, is excellent. 

“I would love to be a ‘fly on the wall’ when the patients and their parents see what is now on offer whilst they wait for their appointments. It will help the children to relax and, as well as being highly entertaining, it will make the whole experience more fun for them.”

If you would like to raise money for the charity, visit: www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org/ for more information.


Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, was reported to Huntingdonshire District Council in July 2021.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Fly-tipper hit with £3,800 worth of costs and fine

Alexander Gilham

person
100-year-old Pathfinder veteran Kenneth Oatley attended from Suffolk and signed autographs and talked to people all day

Gallery

Major event in Graveley honours the RAF Pathfinders 80 years on

Alexander Gilham

person
Balvir Kaur Lehal, Suni Singh Lehal with Anil Sharma, MP Jonathan Djanogly, Dawn Pupins and David O'Brian.

Health

Two new defibrillators called into action five times in under two months

Alexander Gilham

person
Cllr Daniel Lentell (pictured) is concerned that including Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge's congestion zone

South Cambridgeshire District Council

Councillor questions ‘why on earth’ Addenbrooke’s Hospital is within...

Hannah Brown

person