Those identifuied of being at risk of falling behind with school work during the coronavirus pandemic because they do not have access to technology have been given a boost by the children’s charity Dreamdrops.

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust’s charity, Dreamdrops, donated nine iPads and a laptop to the Huntingdonshire Community Group’s Covid-19 Response Team to help disadvantaged children and young people in the community.

The group`s founder Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “We are very grateful to the Dreamdrops charity for their generous donation.

“We have been working with many vulnerable families throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and a problem we found during school closures was a lack of access to technology.

“This donation will assist local children to improve in their education and access their homework easier. We have liaised with Christopher Bennet, headteacher of St Peter’s School, in Huntingdon, who has identified students in need for these iPads to be donated to.”

Anne-Marie Hamilton, chairman of Dreamdrops, said: “This donation will help benefit local children and give them the lifeline they need to stay in touch and interact with their school, particularly if we have another local lockdown. We cannot thank everyone enough for their kind generosity during such a difficult time.

“A special thank you to Mick Marks and his team at I-Dash, in Eaton Socon, and Daniel Shortle, Lion’s Den Computers, St Neots, for cleaning and refurbishing the iPads and laptop ready for children to use.”

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Webb joined representatives from Dreamdrops and Huntingdonshire Community Group for the handover of these devices and said: “Dreamdrops is my chosen charity for my mayoral term. It is a real pleasure to work alongside Dreamdrops and Huntingdonshire Community Group`s Covid-19 Response Team in supporting local families during these unprecedented times.

“My thanks go to the generous members of the public for donating these devices, you are truly amazing in your actions, a real example of community spirit.”