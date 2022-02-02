Video

Lily and Ella's garden has been transformed in Huntingdon thanks to a fundraising campaign. - Credit: Terry Gauci

A dangerous garden in Huntingdon has been transformed for two little girls to play in – with toys, seating, grass and a patio area.

Lily and Ella’s garden, in Norfolk Road, was revamped in a “DIY SOS” style effort just in time for the Christmas holidays.

It comes three months since neighbours Terry and Michelle Gauci setup a fundraising campaign to help single mum Gemma Wakefield.

More than £1,000 was raised from people across Huntingdonshire and local groundworks company Digger & Duster Ltd were keen to help out with they heard of Gemma’s plea.

Before, the garden had tree roots sticking out of the ground, uneven paving and broken fencing. It wasn’t a safe place for Lily, 10 and Ella, five, who has Down Syndrome.

Lily and Ella's garden has been transformed in Norfolk Road. - Credit: Terry Gauci

Now, a beautful patio area with wicker seating and ornaments will be the perfect space for Gemma to sit and watch the girls play on the lawn.

Illuminated woodchip flowerbeds also light up the garden in different colours at night time.

The big reveal of Lily and Ella's garden was caught on camera. - Credit: Terry Gauci

The big reveal recently took place and the girls couldn’t wait to open the gate to their new garden.

Terry posted a video online to share with followers who had donated and helped the cause.

Central England Co-operative also donated a basket of toys for the girls to play out with, and a plaque was made to personalise the garden.

The garden how it looked before. - Credit: Family

Terry Gauci, who originally wanted to help out with wife Michelle after spotting a post on social media, said: “We pleaded for help to raise money for single mum Gemma for this project that we knew we had to get involved in.

“While we raised the money, we also got plenty of volunteers help and a wonderful local company.”

The garden how it looked before. - Credit: Family

Michelle added: “This could not have happened without your donations, so thank you so much!

“Also, a big thank you to Digger & Duster who took the time over Christmas to complete this project.”