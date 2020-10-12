Dramatic drain pipe rescue for Daisy the dog in Huntingdonshire village. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Dramatic drain pipe rescue for Daisy the dog in Huntingdonshire village. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Daisy the cocker spaniel was rescued by firefighters in Church Road, Buckworth, last Saturday (October 3) just before 8pm.

The pooch had to be located using specialist cameras due to it getting dark so quickly.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Working with onsite farmers and a digger who excavated to the pipe, firefighters worked to locate the dog using a thermal imaging camera and snake eye camera.

“Daisy was rescued form the last section of the pipe, and reunited with her very grateful owners.”

The crew from Huntingdon left the scene at around 10.50pm.

Pictures posted on social media showed Daisy being hauled out of field and happily getting her feet back on the ground to meet her owners.

Dozens commented on the post to congratulate fire crews.