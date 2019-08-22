Public are being asked to think of amusing names for the lorries tackling the county’s potholes (Video)

Residents are being asked to suggest names for the dragon duo through social media. The campaign will run across Cambridgeshire County Council's Twitter and Facebook channels till September 2.

Just like their gritters, Gritney Spears, Brad Grit, Usain Salt and crew, Cambridgeshire Highways is looking for creative and imaginative names for their scaly pals - so bring on the (clean) puns.

Working alongside crews, the fiery machines have helped to slay more than 58,000 potholes since they flew into the county last August - and have played a crucial part in the fight against potholes.

The social media campaign will be spread across three weeks and the public will be able to get involved along the way. The competition winners will be invited to a reveal event - where the names will be unveiled.

Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's highways and infrastructure committee, Cllr Mathew Shuter, said: "Our dragon patchers play a vital role in helping us to tackle the pothole issues around the county. This social media campaign, whilst is a bit of fun, will help to inform residents about potholes, how to report them and the innovative techniques we are using to improve our roads.

"Thank you to everyone who has reported potholes through our online system - please continue to help us win the war on potholes.

"I would like to encourage residents of all ages to take part and get creative. The deadline for sending in suggestions is Thursday 22 August - remember to keep them clean and original."

INFO: To take part and receive updates on the competition follow the county council on: Twitter @CambsCC

Facebook @CambridgeshireCC.