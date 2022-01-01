News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Christmas lunch scheme thanks generous donors

person

Julian Makey

Published: 10:00 AM January 1, 2022
Volunteers prepared Christmas lunches for people in St Neots.

Volunteers prepared Christmas lunches for people in St Neots. - Credit: Eatons Community Church

The generosity of people living in the St Neots area has been praised by a group which provided 100 Christmas meals for the needy and lonely.

There was a turkey dinner with all the trimmings which was delivered to recipients in an annual initiative by the town's River Church supported by local caterer Chef's Table Solutions.

Jim Fitzgerald, a church member, said: "It is the 12th year we have run the Christmas Day lunch for people who are needy or on their own and I think it is only once that we have had to find any money towards the cost because people have been so generous."

He said they liked to provide the lunch as an opportunity for people to get together, but for the last two years have had to make deliveries because of the pandemic.

About 80 meals were delivered to those in need and the lonely, with the rest going to the 20 volunteers, many of whom wold otherwise have been by themselves over Christmas.

Mr Fitzgerald, of Chef's Table Solutions, said: "Many thanks to people from St Neots and the surrounding areas who have been so generous with their donations.

Christmas was made special for families thanks to some generous donations.

Christmas was made special for families thanks to some generous donations. - Credit: EATONS COMMUNITY CHURCH

"We would especially like to thank Waitrose who are regular supporters and St Neots Indoor Bowls Club which let us use their facilities to prepare the meals."

The church is usually based at the Eatons Community Centre which is acting as a vaccination centre and is now in Little Paxton.

Festive goodie bgs

Bags of festive goodies ready to go out on a Christmas dinner scheme in St Neots - Credit: Jim Fitzgerald

Mr Fitzgerald said that last year the provided 140 Christmas meals with the number being boosted by those whose homes had been affected by floods which hit the town.

St Neots News

