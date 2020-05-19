Dedicated nurse Chloe Swanborough who is looking after coronavirus patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital has delivered more than 100 boxes of treats for staff. Picture: CHLOE SWANBOROUGH/ FACEBOOK Dedicated nurse Chloe Swanborough who is looking after coronavirus patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital has delivered more than 100 boxes of treats for staff. Picture: CHLOE SWANBOROUGH/ FACEBOOK

While working long hours on the frontline, Chloe Swanborough decided she wanted to uplift her colleagues during lockdown.

The mum-of-two felt spurred on to co-ordinate a Facebook group to offer residents to pack up boxes of snacks and toiletries for hospital staff to enjoy.

Twenty-one women from St Neots have so far help pack more than 100 boxes for Chloe to deliver.

They have been left on their doorsteps for Chloe’s parents and her wife, Jody, to come and collect.

Chloe said: “On my days off or before shifts I have delivered across the hospital from the cash office, secretaries to kitchen staff, cleaners to the wards, ED and critical care.

“Specialist nurses and multidisciplinary teams have also received ‘goody bags’.

“These ladies have been collecting for three weeks and we have delivered all over the hospital. I could not have done it without them.

“In between delivering I have been working shifts on the Covid wards and my usual Bay Tree Ward at Hinchingbrooke and then looking after my young children at home.

“I have also experienced the worry of being swabbed recently but found to be negative.”

Chloe’s parents and wife Jody, and her two children, Robyn, four, and Jaxon, three, have also helped label up gifts for those who have had a birthday during lockdown at the hospital.

“This is a funny time to live in, but thankfully I’ve had the support of Jody and my mum and dad, Rena and Colin, who have helped with pick-ups and packing,” Chloe continued.

“One of my ladies, Fran Maslen, has also been coordinating the donations of knitted hearts for dying patients.

“The palliative team have been very grateful for these across the trust. They bring some comfort during these hard times.”

The Facebook group is hoped to be continued for future fundraisers at the hospital after the pandemic.

An Amazon wishlist for people isolating who would also like to help donate can be found on the page.

Search ‘Support your local hospital - looking after Hinchingbrooke’ on Facebook.