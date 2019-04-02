The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire received the money from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme which supports charities and community groups in St Neots.

“We are so grateful to Tesco and their Bags of Help scheme for their support with funding towards our family drop-in sessions at Paxton Pits,” said Debbie McKenzie, the trust’s communities and wildlife manager based at Paxton Pits.

“These are enjoyed by so many local people, helping them to get outdoors in the holidays with their families to discover more about local wildlife,” she added.

The cheque presentation took place at the Paxton Pits environmental education centre.