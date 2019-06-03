Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mr Trump landed at Stansted with his wife, Melania, at about 9.15am before being whisked away to London aboard the helicopter, Marine One.

After leaving his plane, the president spoke with dignitaries, including the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt, on the runway, before heading over to his helicopter.

A sea of media were on hand to cover Mr Trump's arrival, including US press, and the president waved to reporters before being ushered aboard his helicopter.

Mr Trump is in the UK for a three-day visit, where he and the first lady will be guests of the Queen and attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings.

Donald Trump is greeted by Jeremy Hunt at Stansted. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Donald Trump is greeted by Jeremy Hunt at Stansted. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

He will also be in talks with the prime minister at Downing Street.

The wind sent a hat flying across the asphalt as the president arrived at Stansted. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The wind sent a hat flying across the asphalt as the president arrived at Stansted. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY