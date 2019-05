The shop, in Market Square, will re-open on May 24 and the charity is calling on dog lovers in the area to donate much-needed items to help stock the store's shelves.

Ahead of its reopening, the charity shop is also appealing for volunteers to assist in the day-to-day running of the store from greeting customers to manning the tills and sorting through donations.

Jenny Cryne, Dogs Trust St Neots charity shop manager, said: "We can't wait to throw open the doors and welcome the local community back into the shop. We're coming back with a team and are excited to be able to find homes for the donated pre-loved treasures that will help us raise pounds for our rescue hounds.

"So, for anyone embarking on a spring clean please think of us as we're asking for donations of unwanted items such as household ornaments, clothing, electrical items and DVDs. We'll be on site from during the week commencing May 13 and can't wait to see old, and new friends alike, when we officially reopen on Friday, May 24."

If you have any items you would like to donate to the shop drop them into Dogs Trust St Neots charity shop, 34 Market Square, between 9am-5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays or call them on 01480 279789.