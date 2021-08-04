Published: 5:24 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM August 4, 2021

The dogs were left in terrible condition before being rescued. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Four dogs have been rescued by Cambridgeshire police after being abandoned on the A14.

Last night, on Tuesday August 3, Cambridgeshire Police responded to a report of hare coursing.

Police were unable to catch those responsible but rescued four dogs that were left abandoned on the A14.

Police were called to a report of hare coursing. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page, Cambridgeshire Police said: “Once safely in the care of officers it was clear that these poor dogs were in a terrible condition, and in desperate need of rescue, and not just from the traffic.

“They are now all safe.

“This demonstrates that a call to police is always worth it, often there is more going on than meets the eye.

“This call saved not only a farmer's crops from needless destruction, not only our beautiful native hares from a terrible fate, but also four lovely dogs from a miserable existence.”