Four dogs rescued after being abandoned on A14

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 5:24 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 5:39 PM August 4, 2021
The dogs were left in terrible condition

The dogs were left in terrible condition before being rescued. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Four dogs have been rescued by Cambridgeshire police after being abandoned on the A14.   

Last night, on Tuesday August 3, Cambridgeshire Police responded to a report of hare coursing. 

Police were unable to catch those responsible but rescued four dogs that were left abandoned on the A14. 

Police were called to a report of hare coursing. 

Police were called to a report of hare coursing. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page, Cambridgeshire Police said: “Once safely in the care of officers it was clear that these poor dogs were in a terrible condition, and in desperate need of rescue, and not just from the traffic.  

“They are now all safe. 

“This demonstrates that a call to police is always worth it, often there is more going on than meets the eye.  

“This call saved not only a farmer's crops from needless destruction, not only our beautiful native hares from a terrible fate, but also four lovely dogs from a miserable existence.” 

Huntingdon News

