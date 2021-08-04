Four dogs rescued after being abandoned on A14
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Four dogs have been rescued by Cambridgeshire police after being abandoned on the A14.
Last night, on Tuesday August 3, Cambridgeshire Police responded to a report of hare coursing.
Police were unable to catch those responsible but rescued four dogs that were left abandoned on the A14.
On the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page, Cambridgeshire Police said: “Once safely in the care of officers it was clear that these poor dogs were in a terrible condition, and in desperate need of rescue, and not just from the traffic.
“They are now all safe.
“This demonstrates that a call to police is always worth it, often there is more going on than meets the eye.
“This call saved not only a farmer's crops from needless destruction, not only our beautiful native hares from a terrible fate, but also four lovely dogs from a miserable existence.”
