The pooch, a Labrador named Ben, was brought to safety by firefighters on Bank Holiday Monday (August 31) just before 10.30am.

Donning their in-water gear, the crew took out the sled to rescue Ben who was out in the middle of the lake.

In just a few minutes he was safely back on land, and happy to be reunited with his owner.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Ben was believed to be stuck on a buoy in the water.

“In situations like this, it can be tempting to try and rescue pets yourself.

“But in the case the owner absolutely did the right thing, to call us straight away.

“Never try to attempt a rescue yourself, you could end up getting into difficulty too.”

