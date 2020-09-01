A dog was rescued from a lake at Hinchingbrooke Country Park after becoming stuck on a buoy in the water.
The pooch, named Ben, was brought to safety by firefighters yesterday morning (August 31) just before 10.30am.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We rescued a dog from a lake at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon.
“He was believed to be stuck on a buoy in the water.
“Wearing in-water gear, firefighters used the sled to rescue the dog, named Ben, from the water. The crew returned to their station by 11.30am.”