The pooch, named Ben, was brought to safety by firefighters yesterday morning (August 31) just before 10.30am.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We rescued a dog from a lake at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon.

“He was believed to be stuck on a buoy in the water.

“Wearing in-water gear, firefighters used the sled to rescue the dog, named Ben, from the water. The crew returned to their station by 11.30am.”