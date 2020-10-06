CCTV images of the men police want to talk to in connection with a burglary in St Ives. CCTV images of the men police want to talk to in connection with a burglary in St Ives.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying three people they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in St Ives on October 5.

At about 10.30pm, a white Seat SUV pulled up outside St Ives News in Market Hill Street.

Two men got out of the car and began to damage the doors and windows of the shop in an attempt to gain entry.

Members of the public shouted for the men to stop, prompting them to leave in the SUV, which was being driven by a third person.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, of the force’s southern burglary team, said: “Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is a priority for the force.

“I am urging anybody who recognises the vehicle pictured, or has any information about this attempted burglary, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact us via our web-chat or call 101 and quote crime reference number 35/67898/20.