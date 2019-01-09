Huntingdon Oxfam Books & Music has set up the Huntingdon People of the Year awards and will be offering prizes to the winners.

Geoffrey Stalker, manager of the book shop, in High Street, said: “There are a lot of amazing people in Huntingdon who make fantastic contributions to the community and we feel that they should be recognised.”

The first prize is a £50 Pizza Express voucher and Oxfam Books & Music is offering a £20 voucher to the runner-up.

A judging panel will be set up and include Mr Stalker and Huntingdon’s deputy mayor, Cllr Steve Mcadam.

An event will be held in Huntingdon to award prizes to the winners.

To nominate someone for an award, just email: oxfamshopf2522@oxfam.org.uk. In no more than 200 words explain how the person you are nominating makes a contribution to the community and why they are worthy of a prize. You will also need to provide contact details for the person you are nominating. You can also pick up a nomination form from the shop at 101 High Street, Huntingdon. The deadline is January 23 and the winners will be announced in the following week’s Hunts Post.