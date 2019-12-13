Mr Djanogly was re-elected as the MP for Huntingdon at 3:15am at One Leisure St Ives.

Mr Djanogly was declared winner for count after gaining 32,386 votes, securing a 19,383 majority over rival Samuel Sweek.

Conservative members were in a jubilant mood ahead of the constituency result announced at One Leisure, in St Ives, as the party continued its dominance of the Huntingdon seat.

Mr Djanogly told the Hunts Post before the results were announced, that he was "confident".

An elated Mr Djanogly, who has served as the Huntingdon MP since 2001 said: "We live in a time of great change and opportunity in our fast expanding local community. I look forward to playing my part in ensuring that this constituency and all of its residents move forward together at this exciting time. Also as part of the Conservative majority who I think will do great things for our country. Thank you once again for this opportunity, I shall give it my best."

The Huntingdon Labour party lost an overall of 5,437 votes, compared to 2017, where Dr Nik secured 18,440.

The Lib Dem candidate Mark Argent secured an extra 4,342 votes, with him getting 9432.

Full result:

Mark Argent (Liberal Democrat) 9432

Paul Bullen (Independent) 1789

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative Party) 32,386

Daniel Laycock (Green Party) 2233

Samuel Sweek (Labour Party) 3003

Tom Varghese (Independent) 304