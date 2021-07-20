Details of DSCNNCT music festival
Musical Festival DSCNNCT is coming to Huntingdonshire next week, with a full day of partying at Crystal Lakes, near St Ives.
The festival will take place on Saturday, July 31, starting at 11am and going onto 11pm.
The line-up of artists include Fat Tony who is a huge name in disco and who is coming back especially to play at the festival.
This is one of the first festivals he will be playing at since his return.
Inja has also just been added to the line-up, he is a local artist from Cambridge, who is huge in the DNB scene and has just released an album.
The festival is run by David Rosen and Gary Willis and it is their second year running the festival, the first one being in 2019 and the second this year (2021) as 2020 was rescheduled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Other artists include MC Bassman, DJ Bryan Gee, Skuff, Second City, Jamie Roy and many more.
Four stages will show a variety of different acts, the stages are Paradise Gardens presented by Casa Vida Present, DNB in the Jungle presented by Submerged and Lovely Drop, Disco Temple presented by Viva Paradisco and the Man Grove presented by Sabotage Audio.
There will also be dancers, Darcey Simmons, Minaneighbour and Choreographer Claudifloss performing at the event.
The types of music at the event will include Deep House, Disco, Drum n Bass, Tech House and Techno.
Despite from July 19, all remaining legal lockdown restrictions were lifted in England, this event will still be taking covid secure measures.
These will include physical distancing, individual seating/standing areas, one way systems in place, and hand gel available on site.
Track & Trace entry will also be on site, contactless entry using Skiddle RapidScan and tables, booths and seating areas will be disinfected between sessions.
Staff will also follow all safety protocols as directed by local authorities.
A group of 5 Discount Tickets are £38.75 and tickets are selling fast, with last entry at 5pm.
To visit their Facebook page go to: https://www.facebook.com/dscnnctfestival
To go to their website visit: www.dscnnctfestival.com
To get tickets go to: http://skiddle.com/e/31930870/