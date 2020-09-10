The district council will support Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘Great British September Clean’, a rescheduled Great British Spring Clean which couldn’t take place due to the UK being placed in lockdown.

The Great British Spring Clean brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to show they love where they live.

In 2019 more than half a million #LitterHeroes collected more than 900,000 bags of rubbish.

Executive councillor for operations and environment Marge Beuttell, said: “Once again, this year the council is pleased to be backing this scheme and we want to encourage everyone to do their bit by collecting litter in their local area while remembering to stay safe by social distancing and washing their hands regularly and thoroughly.”

Alongside the Keep Britain Tidy national campaign, HDC will be running a district-wide anti-litter social media campaign to encourage respect for local outdoor spaces and create a cleaner, safer, more welcoming environment for everyone.

During the campaign period, the council’s social media channels will be encouraging the public to get involved in activities and engage with educational materials related to anti-litter and respecting our local environment, including:

-Children’s creative activities

-Quizzes/Trivia/Puzzles

-Photo/Poetry Challenge

-Ways to get out and enjoy our parks

-Campaign videos

People who wish to take part in community litter picks throughout September can do so by visiting the council’s Love Huntingdonshire Facebook group to find their closest event.

If people would like to organise their own litter picking event, please contact litterminimisation@huntingdonshire.gov.uk where you will be provided with grabbers, hi-vis vests and bags collected from an organised point in the district.

For more information regarding the campaign and ways to get involved, please email: litterminimisation@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.

Visit the website to fill out a litter picking webform: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/bins-waste/community-litter-picks/ or contact the call centre on 01480 388388.