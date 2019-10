The forecaster said disruption to power and transport is possible, with driving conditions affected by standing water and spray.

The rain is expected to start this afternoon, and due to stop at about 8pm.

A met office spokesman said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

For more information visit: www.metoffice.gov.