A dispersal order is being put in place in an area of St Neots this weekend.

The measure has been taken by the local policing team in response to groups of people gathering in the town, violence and anti-social behaviour.

The order is in effect from 7pm today September 11 until 10am on Sunday September 13 and covers the area between Huntingdon Street across to the west side of the river and the area from Russell Street down to the river.

Sergeant Rob Streater from the St Neots neighbourhood policing team said: “In recent weeks we’ve seen an increase in anti-social behaviour and reports of violence within the town with people gathering in large groups.

“The dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

“We’re also working alongside local businesses and licensing to address the issues.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.