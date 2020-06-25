The measure has been taken by the local policing team in response to people congregating at the location and jumping in the water.

The order came into effect from 7pm last night (June 24 and will remain in place until 7pm on Friday (June 26) and covers Houghton Mill and Houghton Lock.

Sergeant Alice Draper, from the St Ives neighbourhood policing team, said: “With the recent hot weather we’ve had increased reports of people causing anti-social behaviour in the area and most worryingly jumping into the water putting themselves in danger.

“There is a by-law in place which prohibits entry into the water within 30m of the lock, which is in constant use, and can be subject to currents which may not be obvious but have the potential to drag people underwater.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the anti-social behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for police community support officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.