Published: 2:42 PM April 27, 2021

Disney character dedicated to Huntingdon schoolboy Stuie Delf in new storybook collection. - Credit: Disney Princess

Inspirational Huntingdon fundraiser Stuie Delf has had a Disney character dedicated to him in a new storybook collection to inspire a kinder world.

Fourteen-year-old Stuie raised thousands of pounds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) after his younger brother, Fraser, sadly died from a rare condition.

Stuie’s bravery and dedication has been honoured in Disney's Tales of Courage & Kindness Storybook Collection – under the character Aurora's tale from Sleeping Beauty.

Aurora is one of 14 never-before-told Disney Princess stories featured in Tales of Courage & Kindness, a new storybook collection being made available for free to help inspire a kinder world. - Credit: Disney Princess

In May last year Stuie ran 5k around his home every day, raising £17,000 for EACH’s hospice in Milton, where the family spent their last days with Fraser.

Famous faces from around the world will be reading stories from the new Disney collection - which is being made available for free.

Tasia Flippatos, from Disney, said: “Disney stories are timeless, and while each Disney Princess character has her own admirable qualities, courage and kindness connect them all.

“We know that one small act of kindness can have a big impact on others and we hope Tales of Courage and Kindness helps to inspire kids to play their part in making the world a kinder place.”

The digital storybook collection has 14 original Disney Princess stories, aimed at inspiring children to help create a kinder world.

Disney worked with charity partners to identify real-life young people who have displayed extraordinary courage or kindness.

These “Children of Kindness” will each receive a special dedication to celebrate their own stories and further inspire young people.

The stories aim to inspire children through the adventures and values of the characters.

Celebrities Katie Piper and Millie Mackintosh will read the stories for families to enjoy on Disney Junior’s YouTube channel.

Their readings will also be made available to seriously ill children in hospitals and hospices through Disney’s long-term charitable partners.

Other famous faces lending their support to the campaign include singer Anne Marie and TV and radio presenter, Amanda Holden.

As well as being available online for families, the storybook will also be available in select schools across the UK as part of Into Film and Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration: Kindness Quest learning resource that aims to promote kindness and bravery.

The storybook is available for families worldwide to download for free at DisneyPrincessStories.co.uk