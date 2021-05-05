Breaking

Published: 9:25 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 9:31 PM May 5, 2021

Potential plans to build a 36-foot railway viaduct on land to the east of St Neots have been described as "beyond the pale" and "concerning".

The viaduct plan is contained in documentation relating to the options for the new East West Rail link and were discussed at an Extraordinary meeting held by St Neots Town Council tonight (May 5).

The meeting was told that councillors had only recently discovered the detail, which they say was buried in the paperwork setting out the options for the new rail link.

Councillors had met to discuss how the council should respond to EWR on the options for the five routes, but, instead, a motion was put forward to ask for more information and raise concerns about the viaduct plan.

A motion, put forward by Cllr Gordon Thorpe and seconded by Cllr Barry Chapman, was agreed unanimously by those who attended the meeting.

The motion is also asking EWR for more time to make a formal response and requests that EWR attend a meeting with councillors to allow them to express their concerns about the proposed viaduct. Councillors are also unhappy about the proposal to use diesel trains when they have made a commitment for the town to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Councillors also raised concerns about plans for the new A428 road link and suggested there should be a more joined-up approach between Highways England and EWR on the future of transport links in the area. Three of the five routes proposed by EWR follow the route of the new A428.

Cllr Sandie Giles said: "There doesn't seem to be any joined up thinking [Highways England and EWR] and we are not in a position to make an informed decision. The viaduct is so concerning and very worrying . We need to put residents first."

Cllr Barry Chapman said: "I am really worried. We need to discuss this further at a meeting with EWR attending."

Cllr Gordon Thorpe said: "This is beyond the pale. It looks like the original plans have been trashed and replaced with new ones."

The Hunts Post has asked EWR for a response.

