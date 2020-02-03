Pearl and Eric on their wedding day. Pearl and Eric on their wedding day.

Eric and Pearl Jakob, of Houghton Road, first met in 1959 in Edmonton, where Pearl had been visiting her sick grandfather, and as her and her sister were waiting to catch the bus, Eric pulled up, and offered them a lift.

"He didn't want us to wait for a bus, so he gave us a lift," Pearl said.

After three years, Eric had asked Pearl to be his wife, saying "why don't we get married then", as they prepared to move to Surrey for Eric's Job.

"He had told me that he wanted to move to Surrey for a job, and that he had asked my father if he could marry me. Of course I accepted, but he never did get the job. I think it was just an excuse for him to ask to marry me," Pearl said.

The couple married on January 23 1960 at Edmonton St Eldridge church, with a reception at the village hall afterwards.

You may also want to watch:

Eric said: "It was a really nice wedding, but it was quite large. Ever since our wedding everyone would come up to us and say 'we want a wedding like yours'".

Eric has worked in the property business for all of his life, and even wrote a book called "Just a boy from the East End, even holding a book signing at Harrods in London.

Pearl also worked, previously owning a shop in Edmonton called 'Pearls all sorts' for nine years. The couple do not have any children but have a large family of nieces and nephews.

The pair then moved to St Ives, 23 years ago to be close to Pearl's brother.

"We have been here ever since, and we really like it," said Eric.

When asked what the secret to a long, successful marriage is, Pearl replied, "sorting things out together".

The pair received a telegram from the Queen on Saturday, and are hoping to celebrate with their friends and family when the weather is better.