Solihull-based Hayfield purchased a 4.4-cre development site, off Sand Road, from Catesby Estates with outline planning permission already in place for homes.

Hayfield has worked with planning consultant Woods Hardwick to submit a detailed application to Huntingdonshire District Council for 40 properties, with 16 plots designated for affordable housing.

Hayfield says it has proposed 'arts and crafts-inspired designs' for the new homes, taking specific design guidance from properties in the village. The detailed planning application also proposes that 'play streets' are designed within the centre of the scheme, which will see the road surface designated as an area for cars and pedestrians to share.

Mark Gay, planning director of Hayfield, said: "Our Great Gransden site is a prime residential opportunity in a beautiful sought-after village which has seen very little new development. We have actively targeted Cambridgeshire and are thrilled this will be our first scheme in the county.

"As soon as we acquired the site, we sought to comprehensively understand the key design characteristics and architectural features which make Great Gransden so attractive and appealing. We have now prepared a detailed planning application, which has been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council. The arts and crafts designs we have proposed will complement existing properties in the village and create exceptional new family homes."

Subject to planning approval, Hayfield intends to commence work on the Hayfield Avenue scheme in the winter. Prior to that, the developer is preparing to launch its first Bedfordshire scheme to the market in November - Hayfield Place in the village of Silsoe, features 105 new homes.

Hayfield has won three Pride in the Job NHBC Awards at two of its completed developments; two for Hayfield Views in Great Bourton, Oxfordshire, and one for Hayfield Chase in Tiddington, Warwickshire. It was recognised as one of the Best Small Housebuilders in the 2018 WhatHouse? Awards and scooped the prize for Best Family Home under £750,000 at the 2019 Evening Standard New Homes Awards.