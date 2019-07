Urban and Civic, which is behind the redevelopment of the adjacent former Alconbury airfield, wants to build the homes on land around Grange Farm, between the south easterly end of the disused runway and the A141 junction to the north east of Huntingdon, close to the Tesco superstore.

The firm has just applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for outline permission for a "mixed use phased development" of up to 1,500 dwellings, a local centre, community facilities, a primary school, play and recreation areas on the 200-acre site, which includes a country park, one of four strategic areas of open space associated with Alconbury Weald.

The Grange Farm scheme is in addition to Urban and Civic's redevelopment of the airfield, formerly used by the USAF, where 5,000 new homes - many of which are already under construction - are planned, together with business space which will create an estimated 8,000 new jobs, schools and leisure areas.

Last month, the Hunts Post told how the plans for the 1,500 homes were in the offing after Urban and Civic launched a process to tidy up details of its planning permission for the main Alconbury Weald development.

The plans for the new homes are only at the outline stage, meaning that detailed permission will be required later, assuming the development is approved by the council.

Information about the new A141 junction are included in the scheme, which includes a potential link to a separate development scheme on an adjacent site to the south.

Documents submitted with the planning application say: "The last 20 years have seen a continued pattern of expansion, with further development in and around existing settlements, mostly focussed on the largest settlement of Huntingdon, which benefits from good accessibility by road and rail.

"Future patterns of development will continue this expansion to the north west of Huntingdon, particularly on the former Alconbury airfield site which, in 2010, received planning permission for a mixed use development, including 5,000 homes and Enterprise Campus with three million square feet of commercial space."

The application tells how the primarily residential development will be designed to "respect" local distinctiveness through the use of appropriate building, landscape materials and architectural details, with the northern gateway forming a key green corridor through attenuation areas and recreational space to the mixed use hub and wider connections to Alconbury Weald.

There would be "marker" buildings to create focal points and new homes would be designed to maximise energy conservation. The application says the neighbourhood centre would be at the heart to the site and would be in comfortable walking distance of all new homes, there would be a comprehensive network of pedestrian and cycle routes.

"The intention is to encourage the minimisation of private car use whilst also helping to secure the longer term for bus provision through Grange Farm and Alconbury Weald," the application said. Bus stops would be at regular intervals, generally no more than a five minute walk from any home.

It said that the area's heritage - including a scheduled monument associated with a moated site within Prestley Wood - medieval ridge and furrow and the setting of Stukeley Park, would play an important part in defining areas of the development.