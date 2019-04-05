The mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments forms part of the eastern expansion of St Neots and includes open spaces and landscaping and will connect with the wider Wintingham plans.

Developer Morris Homes has also said that 70 of the properties will be available for shared ownership and affordable housing options. T

David Hesson, group managing director of Morris Homes, said: “We have worked with Urban&Civic on a number of prestigious developments at Alconbury Weald and Houlton, near Rugby, and recognise the importance of quality of place, alongside well designed and well built homes. We believe these proposals will provide attractive homes for people to set down roots in what is going to be a great place to live.”

Tim Leathes, development director for Urban&Civic, master developers of the Wintringham development added: “This application covers a really important part of the future development, in forming part of the Eastern Gateway to Wintringham and St Neots, alongside the landscaping work and tree planting which is already underway. We look forward to continued work with Morris and CALA to bring forward the first homes, along with Cambridgeshire County Council on the delivery of the Primary School, to start to create the new community of Wintringham.”

Huntingdonshire District Council is consultating on Morris Homes’ planning application until April 10. For further information about the application is available on the council’s website (ref: 18/02708/REM) at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk.