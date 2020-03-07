The playpark at Hemingford Grey was left vandalised. PICTURE: Rachel Wilson The playpark at Hemingford Grey was left vandalised. PICTURE: Rachel Wilson

members of the Hemingford Grey Community were left upset after finding play equipment in the children's playpark covered in paint.

Children were unable to use the play equipment and it is believed vandals had thrown emulsion paint over it.

Residents reported the damage to the parish council and an order has been given to get the paint removed as soon as possible.

Vice-chairman of council, Robyn Waters said: "It is a bit of a shock really, this kind of thing doesn't usually happen within our community."

"I think it will cost £50 to remove and we received five complaints from the public. I think it is emulsion paint and it should be removed within the next day of two.

"I also assume that the can of paint was stolen from the Pavilion which is the community facility, as a paint can was taken the night before."

Chairman Richard Allen said: "It's very disappointing and frustrating.