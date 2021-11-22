The Christmas lights in St Neots will be switched on this weekend. - Credit: ARCHANT

The Christmas Lights Switch On event in St Neots will take place on Sunday (November 28).

St Neots Town Council (SNTC) says it has taken advice from Public Health England safety officials, and is happy to proceed with the event, which will run from midday till 5pm.

SNTC says it has made some adjustments to the layout and a reduction to the programme of entertainment, but the event will feature a Christmas craft and gift market along the High Street and street food on the Market Square.

A live stage performance will be provided by the West End at Christmas company. The switch-on, hosted by Black Cat Radio will take place at 5pm and culminate with a fireworks finale.

St Neots Town Council has said it is keen to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff at the event and strongly advises all attendees wear a face covering as the town centre is expected to become very busy for the switch-on.

It is also advised that individuals refrain from attending if they feel unwell to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

New Christmas lights will be unveiled this year as well as the return of cross-street, festoon lighting in the High Street and new, festive designs for the lamp post motifs and Market Square trees.

"The council has worked with St Neots-based company, the Christmas Decorators, to deliver an impressive and fresh lighting display. Christmas wreaths will also form part of the new town centre decorations," SNTC said.

"The wreaths have been jointly sponsored by Urban and Civic and Huntingdonshire District Council, who supported the project with funding from Government’s Welcome Back Fund, set up to support the recovery of town centres beyond Covid to welcome back visitors.

Cllr Stephen Ferguson, mayor of St Neots said: “I am excited and relieved that we are able to hold the Christmas Lights event this year.

"After all the misery and uncertainty of the pandemic, it will be wonderful to see the whole community celebrating together. I’m very proud of the way that the whole town has weathered a difficult couple of years.”

Cllr Nicola Presland, chairman of the town council’s Promotion and Events Committee said: “There have been a few extra challenges this year to overcome but I am so excited a Christmas event can now take place bringing the community together to celebrate."















