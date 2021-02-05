News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Photos show water levels still high - plus details of flood warnings

Julian Makey

Published: 7:00 AM February 5, 2021   
Parts of Holywell are still flooded

Parts of Holywell are still flooded. - Credit: MELVYN SIBSON

The river and its normal banks are indistinguishable at Holywell as flooding hit long areas of the Great Ouse throughout the district where a number of flood alerts remain in place.

Retired cameraman Melvyn Sibson took these pictures of the river on a cycle ride to improve his lockdown fitness.
Melvyn said: “Holywell was impassable and at St Ives drivers needed floats to park.”

Flood warnings are still in place in Huntingdonshire. 

Flood warnings are still in place in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: MELVYN SIBSON

At present, the Environment Agency has seven flood alerts, where flooding is possible, in the Huntingdonshire area and two of the more serious flood warnings, where flooding is expected and immediate action is required, are east of Peterborough.

The flood alerts cover the B1041 between Little Paxton and St Neots, Earith Causeway, the Hundred Foot Washes, the Lower Nene, the lower Great Ouse from Bedfordshire into Cambridgeshire, the middle Great Ouse and Middle Nene. 

Three flood warnings have been lifted locally at Bury Brook, the Great Ouse at Brampton, the River Kym and Riseley Brook.
Flood warnings are still in place on the B1040 near Whittlesey and the Dog-in-a-Doublet sluice on North Bank Road.
 

St Neots News
St Ives News

