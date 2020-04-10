A pharmacy in Fenstanton says it currently has no PPE equipment as it is not considered a priority for deliveries.

Paula Short, manager of Fenstanton Pharmacy said: “As we are an independent pharmacy, we were not a priority pharmacy to receive PPE equipment.

“We received a pack of 200 aprons, but between five people this has now all gone and we never received hand sanitisers.

“We are grateful that we have been told we will be receiving some PPE equipment soon from generous people within the community.”

Fenstanton Parish Council stepped in to help when it heard the pharmacy had run out and it put out a desperate plea on social media.

The pharmacy needs protective gloves, facemasks, antibac gel and visors.

Clerk of Fenstanton Parish Council, Andy Monk, said: “I am looking into sourcing some of these, but would appreciate if any of you can get your hands on any of this equipment as well.

“If you can please let me know if you can get any of this equipment and I can then arrange that the pharmacy receives them. “We have 70 pairs of gloves on the way and we have found someone that can provide us with visors.

“We have a really great community that has been rallying around trying to get PPE equipment for us.

If you have PPE equipment to donate, call Andy Monk on: 01480 495159.