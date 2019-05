The graffiti appeared on a path a few hundreds yards away from a children's play area. Picture: ARCHANT The graffiti appeared on a path a few hundreds yards away from a children's play area. Picture: ARCHANT

Swastika symbols were sprayed on a footpath not far from a children's playground in River Road.

Cllr Green said: "I am very saddened and concerned that the divisive and hate-fuelling national debate is filtering down to young people. We each have a responsibility to ensure our own speech and actions never reflect any of this however slight. Be examples of how we'd like young people to behave."

Huntingdonshire District Council was made aware of the graffiti on Thursday and moved quickly to cover it over, ahead of a clean up operation.

Councillor John Palmer, of Huntingdonshire District Council, said: "We have been made aware of offensive graffiti in and around the area of Riverside Park, St Neots that appeared overnight.

"Staff from our operations team have been tasked to remove the graffiti and much of this work has been done. Behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated in our district and we are working with the police to try and identify those responsible."

If you have any information about the incident, report it to the police via '101' or online by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.