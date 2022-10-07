The number of people unable to book an NHS dentist appointment across the UK is increasing, according to reports.

Latest figures show nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are currently not accepting new adult patients for treatment.

In Cambridgeshire, many residents have reported having to wait months for routine check-ups for themselves or their children.

Many others have not been able to register with an NHS dentist or have been unexpectedly taken off their registers without notice. Some have even resorted to pulling their own teeth out and even making their own dentures.

A Healthwatch Cambridgeshire report released in 2019 shows that between 2017 and 2018, more than 14,000 patients were turned away, with the highest numbers in Wisbech and Peterborough. The figure for Huntingdon alone was 2,699.

In East Cambridgeshire, a report this week from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) revealed that the area is one of 10 in England where the number of dentists is at their lowest, with 0.078 dentists per 1,000 people.

In January this year, a group called Toothless in Huntingdon launched a campaign to address the huge shortages in NHS treatment available across the district.

The situation seems to be getting worse and there are fears that we are going to shorty see a generation of people with some serious health and mouth hygiene issues.

