Published: 11:00 AM June 16, 2021

Dementia UK is a national charity that provides specialist dementia support for families through their Admiral Nurse service.

When things get challenging or difficult for people with dementia and their families, Admiral Nurses work alongside them.

Beth Goss-Hill, consultant Admiral Nurse for primary care at Dementia UK said: “We provide specialist dementia support for families through admiral nursing services.

“National campaigning and fundraising are our way to seek improvements and increased access for care for families.

“We’ve also started something up closer to home which currently is virtual but eventually will be a bus and that comes from one of our sponsors.

“We are going to staff this bus with Admiral Nurses and we are going to go up and down the country.

“People will be able to access via our website, to find out where we are and to book a clinic and jump on board and access our services.

Beth explained that within her role as an admiral nurse, she gives compassionate advice and support to families who are affected by dementia.

She says her role is to provide the solutions that people need on a daily basis to face dementia with more confidence.

Beth said: “We believe that everyone who needs support from a specialist dementia nurse should be able to get one.”

Beth stresses that getting support is crucial, she said: “It is absolutely vital, because unlike any other condition, Dementia often has a lengthy and predictable trajectory.

“As Dementia progresses many challenges arise and cause distress and that is for everyone involved.

“What we do is focus on the whole family, it might be the carer and in addition to that it might be the professionals.

“We know that there any many areas across the UK that have a lack of support as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Diagnosis rates plummeted as people were not able to get support from the clinics when they were closed in the pandemic.”

If you would like Dementia support visit their website at: www.dementiauk.org.



